One of key actions by leaders of India, France in last few months is to convince Putin to go back to diplomacy: French envoy Emmanuel Lenain
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 14:43 IST
- India
