Authorities: Death toll after riots at an Indonesian soccer match Saturday climbed to 174, with more than 100 injured, reports AP.
PTI | Malang | Updated: 02-10-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
