In line with 'one person, one post' principle, I resigned as Leader of Opposition in RS on day of nomination: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In line with 'one person, one post' principle, I resigned as Leader of Opposition in RS on day of nomination: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement