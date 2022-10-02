Amid politics of violence and lies, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will spread message of ahimsa and 'swaraj': Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru.
PTI | Badanavalu | Updated: 02-10-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid politics of violence and lies, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will spread message of ahimsa and 'swaraj': Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mysuru
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carnival of sorts: Palace city of Mysuru gears up for Dasara festival from Monday
President Murmu inaugurates Dasara festivities in Mysuru
President Murmu inaugurates Dasara festivities in Mysuru
Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Mysuru on 25th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra
President Murmu inaugurates Dasara festivities in Mysuru