Iran's supreme leader, in 1st remarks on Iran protests, condemns rioting as 'unnatural,' 'planned' by non-Iranians, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's supreme leader, in 1st remarks on Iran protests, condemns rioting as 'unnatural,' 'planned' by non-Iranians, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- non-Iranians
- Iran
Advertisement