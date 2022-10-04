Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded to Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for work in quantum mechanics, reports AP.
PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
