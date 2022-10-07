Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarus rights activist, Russian group Memorial and Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
