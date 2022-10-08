Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for 2024 elections, we want to unite people against division of country being carried out by BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Turuvekere(Karnataka) | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the 2024 elections, we want to unite people against the division of the country being carried out by BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement