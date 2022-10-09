People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 17:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
