India gets 4th set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals, organisations under automatic information exchange pact with Switzerland.
PTI | Newdelhi/Berne | Updated: 10-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
India gets 4th set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals, organisations under automatic information exchange pact with Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- India
- Switzerland
Advertisement