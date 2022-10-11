I'm sure those who are expecting a lopsided victory for the 'establishment' in Cong chief polls are in for a surprise: Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 15:50 IST
