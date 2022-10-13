PM targets previous govts at Centre, says former HP CMs Dhumal, Shanta Kumar used to make rounds of Delhi to get small projects sanctioned.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
PM targets previous govts at Centre, says former HP CMs Dhumal, Shanta Kumar used to make rounds of Delhi to get small projects sanctioned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- HP CMs Dhumal
- Shanta Kumar
Advertisement