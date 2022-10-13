Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism and shut down its infrastructure of terrorism: Lekhi at summit Astana.
PTI | Astana | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
