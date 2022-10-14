Several developing, developed nations approaching us to set up IITs in their country at their own cost: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Several developing, developed nations approaching us to set up IITs in their country at their own cost: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharmendra Pradhan
Advertisement