Employees on dharna for old pension scheme for 2 months but no govt representative has met them: Cong's Priyanka Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Employees on dharna for old pension scheme for 2 months but no govt representative has met them: Cong's Priyanka Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Himachal
Advertisement