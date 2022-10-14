Russian President Vladimir Putin says mobilization of army reservists he ordered will be completed in two weeks, reports AP.
PTI | Astana | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says mobilization of army reservists he ordered will be completed in two weeks, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
Advertisement