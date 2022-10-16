Govt has so far transferred Rs 25 lakh cr through Direct Benefit Transfer; another installment of PM Kisan will be transferred tomorrow: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt has so far transferred Rs 25 lakh cr through Direct Benefit Transfer; another installment of PM Kisan will be transferred tomorrow: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benefit Transfer
- Govt
Advertisement