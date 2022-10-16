Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for MBBS students.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-10-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh: Union minister Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects for MBBS students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement