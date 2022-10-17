We should never allow malnutrition. Country will be healthy if the child is healthy: PM Modi in virtual address at PMJAY-MA Yojana card distribution event in Gandhinagar.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 17-10-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:15 IST
Country:
- India
