Single day rise of 1,542 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 4,46,32,430; death toll climbs to 5,28,913: Health Ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 09:40 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
