China puts hold on proposal by India and US at UN to list Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist.
PTI | California | Updated: 19-10-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 09:48 IST
