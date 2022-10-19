Diversity is a richness that makes India stronger; it must be nurtured, strengthened and renewed every day: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:54 IST
