Cong prez poll: Apart from elections in UP, team Tharoor also raises ''serious issues'' in conduct of polls in Punjab, Telangana.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong prez poll: Apart from elections in UP, team Tharoor also raises ''serious issues'' in conduct of polls in Punjab, Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cong prez poll
- Tharoor
- Punjab
- Telangana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from Cong prez poll: Tharoor
It's secret ballot, no one will know who voted for whom: Tharoor on Cong prez poll
Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Cong prez poll race, says 'it's a fight to the finish'
Cong prez poll: Rahul, leaders part of Bharat Jodo Yatra to vote at campsite in K'taka
As Cong prez poll nears climax, focus to shift on Gehlot-Pilot duel in Rajasthan