It is great honour, huge responsibility to be president of Congress, I wish Mallikarjun Kharge all success in that task: Shashi Tharoor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
