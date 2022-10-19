We owe irredeemable debt to outgoing prez Sonia Gandhi for leadership and for being anchor during most crucial moments: Tharoor on Cong poll.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
We owe irredeemable debt to outgoing prez Sonia Gandhi for leadership and for being anchor during most crucial moments: Tharoor on Cong poll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tharoor
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement