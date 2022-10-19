9,385 votes polled in Cong prez polls; Mallikarjun Kharge got 7,897 votes, Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, 416 invalid: Madhusudan Mistry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:32 IST
- India
