No basis for contents in letter, nothing specific in complaints given to us: Madhusudan Mistry on team Tharoor's allegations on Cong poll.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
No basis for contents in letter, nothing specific in complaints given to us: Madhusudan Mistry on team Tharoor's allegations on Cong poll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tharoor
Advertisement