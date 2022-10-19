We have to fight together against fascist forces who are attacking democracy and Constitution: Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
We have to fight together against fascist forces who are attacking democracy and Constitution: Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Congress
Advertisement