Home Ministry will decide if Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, players' security is important: Sports Minister
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Ministry will decide if Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup, players' security is important: Sports Minister
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Pakistan
- PTI AT
- Asia Cup
- Home Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From stubs to soft toys, an Indian factory reprocesses cigarette ends
Kidnapping of Indian-origin family in US: Relatives back home in Punjab village in state of shock
Pakistan entangled in Russia-Ukraine war, supplying arms, ammunition to Kyiv
No call for ransom yet: Relative of Indian-origin family abducted in California
Thirteen Indians trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy area rescued