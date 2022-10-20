PM Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' recruitment drive for 10 lakh people on October 22; 75,000 to be appointed in first tranche: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:11 IST
