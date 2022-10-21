Online radicalisation cannot be termed political problem as this way, battle against it will be half-hearted: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Online radicalisation cannot be termed political problem as this way, battle against it will be half-hearted: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement