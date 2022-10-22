Giorgia Meloni is sworn in as 1st woman Italian premier and as 1st far-right leader to head the nation's government, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Giorgia Meloni is sworn in as 1st woman Italian premier and as 1st far-right leader to head the nation's government, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Giorgia Meloni
Advertisement