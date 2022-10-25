Rishi Sunak takes charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being invited to form government by King Charles III.
PTI | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Rishi Sunak arrives at Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III to be anointed Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister.