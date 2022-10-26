Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes charge as Congress president, handed over certificate of election to top post at AICC headquarters.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 10:59 IST
