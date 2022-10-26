I appeal PM Modi to consider including photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh in Indian currency notes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:12 IST
