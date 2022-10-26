Photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha can be printed beside Mahatma Gandhi's picture on fresh currency notes: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:17 IST
