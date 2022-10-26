Emotional moment for me, want to thank Congress people for making a worker's son, ordinary worker, president of party: Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:29 IST
