I know it is a difficult time, efforts being made to change democracy established by Cong: Kharge after taking over as party chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
I know it is a difficult time, efforts being made to change democracy established by Cong: Kharge after taking over as party chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
Advertisement