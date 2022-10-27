In 15 yrs of ruling MCD, BJP filled Delhi with garbage. I appeal BJP supporters to vote for AAP once, will clean city in 5 yrs: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In 15 yrs of ruling MCD, BJP filled Delhi with garbage. I appeal BJP supporters to vote for AAP once, will clean city in 5 yrs: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement