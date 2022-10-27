Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on visit to Ghazipur landfill.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on visit to Ghazipur landfill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghazipur
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement