One sees 3D film, but only (Bhupinder) Hooda showed 3D govt. In this, there were 'Darbaris', 'Damad', 'Dealers': Amit Shah in Faridabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
One sees 3D film, but only (Bhupinder) Hooda showed 3D govt. In this, there were 'Darbaris', 'Damad', 'Dealers': Amit Shah in Faridabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong presidential poll: MP Manish Tewari, Haryana Cong leader Hooda cast vote
BWF World Junior Championship: Unnati Hooda advances to round of 16
BWF Junior Badminton C'ships: Anupama Upadhyay, Unnati Hooda reach round of 32
Hooda used to run "3D" govt in Haryana: Shah attacks Congress
Bihar: 1.60 lakh acres donated during Bhoodan movement found fit for distribution after 60 years