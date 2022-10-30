A new saga of economic reforms is being written in India: PM Modi after laying foundation stone of C295 aircraft manufacturing facility.
PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A new saga of economic reforms is being written in India: PM Modi after laying foundation stone of C295 aircraft manufacturing facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement