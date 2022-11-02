When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is ''Brand Bengaluru'': PM at Karnataka's Global Investors' Meet (GIM).
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 10:49 IST
- Country:
- India
When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is ''Brand Bengaluru'': PM at Karnataka's Global Investors' Meet (GIM).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement