Retail part of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) trial will be launched later this month: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 11:13 IST
- India
