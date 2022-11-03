Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan rejects CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation of political interference by him in VC appointments.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan rejects CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation of political interference by him in VC appointments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Arif Mohammed Khan
- CM Pinarayi Vijayan's
Advertisement