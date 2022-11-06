Rutuja Latke of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction wins Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 14:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Rutuja Latke of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction wins Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rutuja Latke
- Andheri
- Maharashtra
- Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement