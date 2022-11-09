CM Arvind Kejriwal has made plan to remove mountains of garbage (landfills) and trash from Delhi: Manish Sisodia at Ghazipur landfill site.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:02 IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal has made plan to remove mountains of garbage (landfills) and trash from Delhi: Manish Sisodia at Ghazipur landfill site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
