Congress can never give stable govt to Himachal; it is guarantee of instability, corruption, scam: PM Modi at rally in Chambi.
PTI | Chambi | Updated: 09-11-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress can never give stable govt to Himachal; it is guarantee of instability, corruption, scam: PM Modi at rally in Chambi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KTR terms Rozgar Mela 'publicity stunt' by PM Modi, calls it 'cruel joke on unemployed youth'
PM Modi expresses happiness at 2 more beaches labelled 'blue beaches'
Friends of Zulfiqar Khan, missing in Kenya, seek PM Modi's intervention
May Gujarat always rises to heights of achievements: PM Modi wishes people on new year
I appeal PM Modi to consider including photos of Hindu deities Lakshmi and Ganesh in Indian currency notes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.