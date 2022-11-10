Indonesian official: Russian President Putin will not attend G-20 summit, avoiding possible confrontation over Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 10-11-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 09:33 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
