BJP releases its first list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls, CM Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
